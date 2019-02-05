Services
Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Inc.
6861 Main Street
Lithonia, GA 30058
(770) 482-2358
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Antioch AME Church
765 South Hairston Rd
Stone Mountain, GA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Antioch A.M.E. Church
765 South Hairston Rd
Stone Mountain, GA
View Map
HARPER-JONES, Inell The Celebration of Life for Mrs. Inell Harper- Jones will be held Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Antioch A.M.E. Church 765 South Hairston Rd. Stone Mountain, Ga 30088 at 11:00 A.M. Rev. Vandy C. Simmons, Pastor. Interment Washington Memorial Gardens, Decatur. Public viewing will be held Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Antioch AME Church 765 South Hairston Rd. Stone Mountain, Ga 30088 at 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. Professional Funeral Service entrusted to Tri-Cities Funeral Home 6861 Main St. Lithonia, Ga 7704822358.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 5, 2019
