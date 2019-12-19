Services
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
BRANTLEY, Inez Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Inez Whitlow Brantley will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019, 1 PM, at Little Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 315 5th Ave., Decatur, GA 30030. Her remains will lie in state at 12 PM until the hour of service. Burial at Washington Memorial Gardens. Visitation Friday, December 20, from 10 AM - 8 PM, with wake service from 7 - 8 PM, at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. 404 - 241 - 5656. Please visit our website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 19, 2019
