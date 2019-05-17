|
ROBERTS, Inez Henderson Celebration Services for Mrs. Inez Henderson Roberts will be held Monday, May 20, 2019, 11am at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 768 Martin St., Atlanta, GA., 30315. Rev. Timothy Fleming, Pastor. Visitation Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 12noon-5pm at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA., 30034. Please visit our website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for financial donations to be sent to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 17, 2019