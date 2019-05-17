Services
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
Resources
More Obituaries for Inez ROBERTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Inez Henderson ROBERTS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Inez Henderson ROBERTS Obituary
ROBERTS, Inez Henderson Celebration Services for Mrs. Inez Henderson Roberts will be held Monday, May 20, 2019, 11am at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 768 Martin St., Atlanta, GA., 30315. Rev. Timothy Fleming, Pastor. Visitation Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 12noon-5pm at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA., 30034. Please visit our website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for financial donations to be sent to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
Download Now