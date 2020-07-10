KNOX, Inez Lynn Inez Knox, age 69, of Dothan, passed away Sunday afternoon, July 5, 2020 at Southeast Health, following a brief illness. Following her wishes, the family has requested that Family First Funeral Care provide a Simple Cremation for Ms. Knox and a Remembrance Service will be held later. Ms. Knox was born Jan. 13, 1951 to the late Elton and Marion Hunter Campbell in Rome, Georgia. She was a graduate of Main High School, Rome and attended Coosa Valley Technical College, as well as Shorter University, also in Rome. She later attended Brown Mackie College in Brookhaven, Georgia. She worked for many years as a Paralegal until her retirement. Ms. Knox was of the Baptist faith. In addition to her parents, Ms. Knox was preceded in death by two sisters, Dora, and Bertha. She is survived by a son, Damian Hix of Fayetteville, NC, a daughter, Jerilyn Dudley of Duluth, GA, four grandchildren, Cameron Dudley, Paris Hix, Triniti Hix and Ty'Shawn Hix. In addition, she is survived by two sisters, Barbara Young of Boston, MA and Josie Powell of Blakely, GA.



