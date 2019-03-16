|
TREADWELL, Inez Inez Phillips Treadwell of Stockbridge GA died Tuesday March 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, James E. (Gene) Treadwell. She is survived by their daughter Kay Treadwell, sister-in-law Sara Ricks of Chelsea AL, sister-in-law Bert Treadwell of Conyers GA and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Saturday March 16, 2019 at 2:00pm at Union United Methodist Church, Stockbridge GA with Pastor Max Hill officiating. Visitation to follow in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the UUMChurch Cemetery Fund or to UUMChurch. 4600 Hwy 138 SW, Stockbridge GA 30281.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 16, 2019