WINSTEAD, Inez Services for Inez Winstead will be held 3 pm, Friday, April 19, 2019 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union, Ms with burial at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Allen Winstead and Rev. Rusty Walton will officiate. Visitation will be held 1:30 pm - 3:00 pm, Friday at the funeral home. Ms. Winstead, 94, of Stone Mountain Georgia, died Saturday, April 13, 2019. Ms. Winstead a resident of Stone Mountain, Georgia for over 40 years, was an active member of Smoke Rise Baptist Church. In addition to her church activities, she was an avid gardener and enjoyed participating in all facets of her garden club. She attended Copiah Lincoln County College. She loved flowers and will be remembered for her gift for creating beauty and for producing her famous tomatoes. Survivors: 1 Daughter: Arrie Ann Winstead of Conyers, Ga, 2 Sisters: Irene Morgan of Sturgis, Ms and Pauline Browning of Lovington, NM. She was also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Ms. Winstead was preceded in death by her husband; Edgar Elmo Winstead, one son; David Carl Winstead. Pallbearers: Steve Morgan, Ronnie Posey, Terry Winstead, Steve Winstead and Mark Adkins, Chad Isom.