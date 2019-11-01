Services
Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home
1315 Gus Thornhill Jr. Dr.
East Point, GA 30344
(404) 768-2993
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home
1315 Gus Thornhill Jr. Dr.
East Point, GA 30344
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
The City Of Praise Church
4280 Ben Hill Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ingram McCoy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ingram McCoy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ingram McCoy Obituary
MCCOY, Ingram Funeral Service for Mr. Ingram McCoy will be held November 2, 2019, 1:00 PM, The City Of Praise Church, 4280 Ben Hill Rd., College Park, GA. Reverend Dr. Ellery W. Freeman officiating, interment, College Park Cemetery. Family will receive friends TONIGHT 5:30-6:30 PM. He leaves to cherish his memories,brother, Jesse Grant Williams, uncle James Lee Williams, family members Michael Williams and Mathew Williams. GUS THORNHILL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 404-768-2993
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ingram's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -