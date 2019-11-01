|
MCCOY, Ingram Funeral Service for Mr. Ingram McCoy will be held November 2, 2019, 1:00 PM, The City Of Praise Church, 4280 Ben Hill Rd., College Park, GA. Reverend Dr. Ellery W. Freeman officiating, interment, College Park Cemetery. Family will receive friends TONIGHT 5:30-6:30 PM. He leaves to cherish his memories,brother, Jesse Grant Williams, uncle James Lee Williams, family members Michael Williams and Mathew Williams. GUS THORNHILL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 404-768-2993
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 1, 2019