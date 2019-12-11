|
GENBERG, Ira Ira Genberg, 72, died Sunday, December 8, 2019. He leaves a devoted family his wife of 38 years, Rosemary; his daughter Anne; his son Jack; his daughter-in-law Rachel; beloved family members and close friends. Born and raised in Newark, New Jersey, son of Ann and Jack, brother of Jerry, Ira became a lifelong resident of Atlanta. He graduated from Rutgers, Phi Beta Kappa and magna cum laude, where he played varsity basketball and baseball; and from the University of Pennsylvania Law School, where he served on the Moot Court Board. In the course of his career, Ira was a partner at the law firms: Stokes, Shapiro, Fussell & Genberg; Smith, Gambrell & Russell; and Troutman Sanders, where he was a leader of the firm's construction practice. He was chosen as one of the nation's 75 most outstanding attorneys by counsel at Fortune 1000 companies, and as one of the world's top 500 attorneys and the nation's top construction attorney by Intercontinental Finance Magazine. Chambers called Ira "one of the top construction litigators in the country." In addition, his career was the subject of a full-length feature story in Super Lawyers Magazine entitled "Atlanta's Ira Genberg Isn't Just One of The Top Lawyers in the Country; He's the Next Scott Turow." His career was also the front-page story entitled "Ira Genberg In a League of His Own" in Construction Business Review. Ira's trial victories in complex litigation attracted the attention of the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post, the London Times and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. His precedent-setting victory against the House of Commons established new law throughout the European Community; and in another landmark case, he proved a nationwide price-fixing conspiracy, the damage and injunctive relief amounting to nearly $500 million. He taught the Trial Techniques Program at Emory Law School, where he served as an Adjunct Professor. His novel Reckless Homicide was a New York Times Best Seller, and a Best American Novel nominee for the Edgar Allan Poe Literary Award. Ira had been working on a second novel for several years at the time of his passing, which will be published posthumously. All royalties from the sale of his first novel, Reckless Homicide, were donated to the United Way, a portion of which monies were used to create a new program with the Atlanta Legal Aid Society that helps those with cancer, ALS and other life-threatening diseases cope with legal problems, such as disputed insurance coverage, Social Security benefits and estate planning. Ira was unanimously elected to the Board of Directors of the United Way of Greater Atlanta; he also served on the Boards of the Red Cross and the Home Project, and worked pro bono for Atlanta's Center for Civil and Human Rights. Visitation will be held at H.M. Patterson & Son Spring Hill Chapel on Thursday, December 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Friday, December 13, visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m., at H.M. Patterson & Son Spring Hill Chapel. Private interment to be held at Oakland Cemetery.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 11, 2019