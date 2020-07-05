1/
Ira Jerry Couch Sr
COUCH, Sr., Ira Jerry Ira Jerry Couch, age 82 of Jonesboro, GA, beloved husband of Nellie L. Couch, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Loving father of Jeannie Porter of Lilburn, GA and Jerry Couch, Jr. and wife, Stephanie Couch of Covington, GA, nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Larry Couch and wife, Bernice Couch of Mableton, GA and loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings. Jerry was a proud Marine veteran and an active member of the The Bridge - First Christian Church Stockbridge. Family and friends are invited to gather for visitation on Monday, July 6, 2020 and Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Horis A. Ward Funeral Home, 376 Fairview Road Stockbridge, GA 30281. A graveside funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Fairview Memorial Gardens for family members only. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Horis A. Ward Fairview Chapel
376 Fairview Road
Stockbridge, GA 30281
7704741231
