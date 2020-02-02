|
|
LINDSEY, Jr., Irby Lehman The family of I. Lehman Lindsey, Jr. (Lee) announce with great sadness his passing on Jan. 29, 2020. He was born in Buena Vista, GA, on Sept. 21, 1935, to Irby Lehman Lindsey, Sr. and Annie Laurie Trotman Lindsey. His family moved to Dawson, GA when he was young where he attended local schools, graduating from Tenell High School. It was during this time, when hospitalized after a car accident, that he determined he wanted to be a physician. He graduated from Mercer university in Macon, where he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity and Blue Key honorary fraternity. It was there he met his future wife, the former Yvonne Grant from Orlando, Florida, who was attending Wesleyan College. They were married in 1957 shortly before he began attending The Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, while there he was a member of AKK fraternity and AOA honorary fraternity. Their two older children, Shannon and Grant, were born during those years. After completing his internship in Albany, GA, he joined the Air Force and was sent to Brooks AFB in San Antonio for Flight Surgeon training and he continued his service at McClellan AFB in Sacramento, CA for two years. After being discharged from the Service, he began his pediatric residency at Emory and Grady Hospitals in Atlanta during which time their third child, Matthew, was born. He continued his medical education goal with a 2-year Neurology fellowship, and in 1971 he joined two of his classmates as co-founders of their practice, The Atlanta Neurology Clinic, later known as Atlanta Neurology. He was one of the first certified Pediatric Neurologists in the state. He was also one of the first medical specialists at the old Scottish Rite Hospital for Children where he opened a neurology clinic about the same time he began private practice and he also evaluated newborns at Northside Hospital. He retired from the Clinic after 20 years but continued seeing patients at Scottish Rite Hospital (renamed Children's Healthcare) and his practice. Dr. Lindsey also served as Director of the Neurophysiology Laboratory at Children's and Northside Hospitals. He was a member of the Medical Association of Georgia, American Medical Association, American Academy of Neurology, the child Neurology Society and American Society of Neuroimaging. He was on the Board of Directors of Georgia Association of Children with Learning Disabilities, Medical Advisory Board of The Davison School, and the Prescriptive Learning Center. Since the early 70s, he and his family were active members of Shallowford Presbyterian Church and he served as elder for several terms. He and his wife enjoyed traveling, but his real love was gardening, he had a talented "Green Thumb," and always had a project going in his garden. He planted and maintained a rose garden at the church, at one time his daughter counted over 80 rose bushes in their garden and the church. One of his joys was being at the beach or at their mountain house with the entire family, the more the merrier, he named the house Sha-Gra-Ma in honor of their children. He will be remembered for his sharp wit and humor, as well as for his kindness and compassion toward his patients, for his work ethic and integrity, and above all, his devotion to his family. Dr. Lindsey was preceded in death by his parents, his two sisters, Glynn Young and Laura Jean Timmefinan and several aunts, he is survived by his adoring wife of 62 yeas and their three children, Shannon (David) Hudson, Grant Lindsey, and Matthew (Christine) Lindsey as well as 3 grandchildren, Blake (Katie) Hudson and their children Elinor, Joanna and Clara, Jeremy (Lauren) Hudson and their children Isabelle, Savannah and Eli, and Jordan Hudson. He is also survived by three nephews and three great-nephews and a great-niece. The family would like to thank the staff of The Memory Center of Johns Creek for their many kindnesses and the care and love shown to "Dr. Lee" over the last two years, the family made many friends among the residents and their families. His remains will be cremated and laid to rest at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Tucker. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Shallorvford Presbyerian Church on February 4, at 2 PM, with the Reverend Laura Jemigan officiating. The family will receive friends afterward at a reception in the Great Hall. In lieu of flowers, if desired, donations may be sent to Gateway Center Dive, PO Box 1950, Clarksburg, MD 2097 1 - 1 950. Or Shallowford Presblterian Church: Church Grounds Beautification, 2375 Shallowford Road, NE, Atlanta, GA 30345.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020