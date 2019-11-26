Services
Ireene Goldstein Winn Obituary
WINN (GOLDSTEIN), Ireene Ireene Winn passed away November 21, 2019. She attended William and Mary College and embarked on many interesting travels and experiences that she enjoyed regaling with her family. She will stay in their hearts forever, and as Mom/Bubbie would say, "I'm just telling you..."! She was predeceased by her sister, Frances Reingold and the love of her life and best friend for over 60 years, Jeff Winn. She is survived by her #1 son, Robert Winn, of Atlanta, her #1 daughter, Nancy Winn Hackney of Virginia Beach, and her four grandchildren, Jennifer, Amanda, Rachael and Dillon. She will also be missed by her "boys", Redford and Newman. A private graveside service is being officiated by Rabbi Lawrence Forman, a personal friend. The family will be receiving at the home of Nancy Hackney Tuesday and Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Rd. Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 26, 2019
