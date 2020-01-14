Services
Tom M. Wages Funeral Home - Snellville Chapel
3705 Highway 78 West
Snellville, GA 30039
(770) 979-3200
Irene Armstrong Obituary
ARMSTRONG, Irene W. Irene W. Armstrong, 93, of Peachtree Corners, GA, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020. Mrs. Armstrong was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Armstrong; daughter, Jacqueline Armstrong; son-in-law, Michael Curl; her parents and 8 siblings. She is survived by her children, Donna Curl Spackman (Philip) and Keith Armstrong (Gretchen); grandchildren, Ashley Curl Johnston (Mark), Heather Curl Rutherford (Mike), Beth Curl Kline (Mike), Austin Armstrong, and Jackson Armstrong; great-grandchildren, Jack Christy, Ryan Johnston, Tanner Johnston, Ella Rutherford, Benjamin Rutherford, William Rutherford, and Natalie Kline. She is also survived by her sister, Pauline Henderson, her sister-in-law, Eunice Wynn, several nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives as well as many friends. The Memorial Service to honor and celebrate the life Irene W. Armstrong will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, Snellville, GA. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 14, 2020
