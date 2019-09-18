Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St Thomas More Church
636 W Ponce de Leon Avenue
Decatur, GA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Jolly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Jolly


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Jolly Obituary
JOLLY, Irene Denise Irene Denise Jolly, age 88, passed away Sept. 14, 2019 at her home in Decatur. She was born January 29, 1931 in Brooklyn, New York, the fifth of the seven children of Mary McGuire and Daniel Lanahan. Irene graduated from St. Joseph High School, Brooklyn and the College of Notre Dame of Maryland. For many years, she was principal of the Catholic school in Fort Oglethorpe, GA. After spending twenty-five years as a School Sister of Notre Dame, she changed her calling and became a librarian in Atlanta. Here she met and married the love of her life Sam Jolly. They were married for 39 years when Sam passed away in 2013. In addition to Sam and her parents, Irene was predeceased by her sisters Alice, Helen, and Mary. She is survived by her stepchildren, Margaret Holloway and Patricia and Michael Dickinson, three grandchildren, Taylor Dickinson, Hayley Hollaway, and Elizabeth Hollaway, siblings Regina Finch, Bernadette Casey, and Daniel Lanahan in addition to numerous nephews and nieces. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Sept. 20, at 10 AM, at St Thomas More Church, 636 W Ponce de Leon Avenue, Decatur. Interment will be at Eternal Hills Cemetery, Snellville.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.