Irene Seligman
1925 - 2020
SELIGMAN, Irene Irene Seligman of Atlanta, Georgia passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Born in New York City to Isidore and Goldie Gartner on March 17, 1925. She married Leonard Seligman on his birthday, November 4, 1951, and moved to his hometown of Atlanta, where she never let anyone forget she was from the Bronx. "I'm a New Yorker, sugar." Irene lived her life on her own terms, always having fun with family and friends. She was quite the entertainer, and provided many laughs with her sharp sense of humor. She is pre-deceased by her husband Leonard (d. 2005), as well as her brother Saul Gartner (d. 1971), her sister Frances Gartner (d. 1982), and her nephew Ira Gartner (d. 1994). She is survived by her great nephews Daniel Gartner and Joseph Gartner, and her great niece Laura Medina. She also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews of the Seligman family. We wish to thank the staff of Somerby, Sandy Springs for the attentive and loving care she received while living there for the past two years. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice. A graveside service was held at Greenwood Cemetery Friday, October 9, 2020. Due to COVID-19, the funeral was restricted to family members only. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta 770-451-4999.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 13, 2020.
