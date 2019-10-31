|
STEIN, Irene Irene Stein, of Atlanta, passed away peacefully at home on October 29, 2019. She was born on November 11, 1927 to Rose and Isadore Fruchtman in Brooklyn, New York. Upon completing high school, she attended Brooklyn College where she met her husband, Howard. They would be married for 70 wonderful years. After being a stay at home mother for several years, she yearned for a career and returned to school to obtain a Master's degree in education. But before she could begin her teaching career, she joined Howard in helping him manage his business, Howard Carpet Mills. With no business background, she literally learned on the job, serving as vice president of finance. She was an integral part in making the company the success that it became. Those who knew Irene knew her to be a sweet and gentle soul. She always had a smile on her face and a kind word for anyone she met. She traveled extensively, was an avid patron of the arts, and was a supporter of many charitable organizations. But what was most important to Irene was her family. She was happiest when surrounded by her children and grandchildren, hosting holiday dinners, going on family vacations, and attending her grandchildren's school and athletic events. She was especially happy to recently welcome the arrival of her first great-grandchild. Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Howard, and her son, Bruce. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Howard Goldberg; grandchildren, Gregory (Jenny), Alex (fiance, Caroline), and Jacob Goldberg, Max (Parisa), Sam, and Sophia Stein; great-granddaughter Gabriella; brother and sister-in-law, Bernard and Hansi Fruchtman; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Allen and Merna Stein; and many loving nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . A graveside service will be held at 2 PM, on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Arlington Memorial Park. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 31, 2019