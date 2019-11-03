|
|
WADSWORTH (HAWKINS), Irene Irene Hawkins Wadsworth, 92 of Alexandria, VA, and a longtime resident of Atlanta, passed away Oct. 24, 2019. Mrs. Wadsworth was a native of Calhoun, GA, and resided in Monticello, GA during her childhood, but spent most of her life in Atlanta before moving to Maryland and then Virginia near her son's family. She also lived in Turkey for a year. She was a registered nurse who worked for many years at Northside Hospital. She was a devoted mother and wife who traveled extensively with her late husband, a Georgia Tech professor whose textbooks she helped edit. She was for many years an active member of the Cathedral of St. Philip and a subscriber to the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. To her family, she was the respected and loved matriarch who always focused on the needs of others ahead of herself. Mrs. Wadsworth was preceded in death by her husband, Harrison Wadsworth, Jr. and is survived by her son, Harrison Wadsworth, III and his wife, Toni; daughter, Alice Wadsworth; grandchildren, Harrison, IV and William Wadsworth, Renee Wadsworth Gibson, Harrison Ritchie, Benjamin, Matthew and Alison Lunsford; 8 great-grandchildren; and brother, C.B. Hawkins. Funeral services with a reception immediately after the service will be Sunday, Nov. 10, at 11 AM, at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd. NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Donations may be made to the .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 3, 2019