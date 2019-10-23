|
HAMILTON, Irma G. HAMILTON: A Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Irma G. Hamilton of Atlanta, Georgia will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019, 11:00 AM at World Changers Church International, 2500 Burdett Road, College Park, Georgia, Dr. Creflo A. & Taffi L., Pastors; Pastor Carol L. Jones, Officiating & Eulogist. Interment, private. Remains will lie in repose from 9:00 AM until the hour of service. Survivors are her daughter, Cynthia Hamilton Farmer; one granddaughter, Rebekah Diane Farmer; two grandsons, Eddie J. Farmer III and Micah (Kristie) Hamilton Farmer; brother-in-law, Charles Hamilton; three nieces, Dianthia Williams, Freda Hasan and Deidra (William) Taylor; and a host other great nieces, great nephews, other family and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 23, 2019