LANDERMAN, Irma Irma (Lebowitz) Landerman, age 90, of Atlanta, GA, died peacefully at home on May 31, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was the widow of Robert M. Landerman. Born in Hartford, CT, Irma was the daughter of the late Louis and Sally (Fish) Lebowitz. Her brother, Sidney Lebowitz and beloved daughter Rhonda predeceased her. Irma leaves behind her children, Deborah (Larry) Levine; Pamela (Ricky) Tinter; Alan (Laura) Landerman, nine grandchildren and a great-granddaughter. Graveside services are June 4 in Hartford, CT. Shiva will take place June 5 at the home Ricky and Pam Tinter. Shiva begins at 6 p.m.; services at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Irma's name to the Lustgarten Foundation and the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. The family would like to thank Della Carroway, Jaunette Fennell, Undrea Morrow and Weinstein Hospice for their compassion and care. A tribute to Irma will be held June 9 at Sunrise at Huntcliff Summit I at 3 p.m. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary