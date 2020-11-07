1/1
Irvin Berkhan
BERKHAN, Irvin "Otis"

Irvin 'Otis' Berkhan, Jr., 81, son of the late Irvin O. Berkhan, Sr. and Louise Lunsford Berkhan passed from this world peacefully and was received by his Lord on November 3, 2020. Otis was born on November 15, 1938 in Albany, GA. A Florida resident since 2003, he was a Georgia native and joined the Army in 1961. He reached the rank of 1st Lieutenant and was honorably discharged in 1963, and was then accepted to Georgia Tech to pursue a BA in Electrical Engineering. He married the love of his life, Tommye 'Bebe' Pruitt, in 1963 and they had 46 years together until her passing in 2009. He joined Georgia Power in 1961 as a lineman, and remained with the company until 2000 when he retired as a Vice President of Procurement for its parent, Southern Co. Otis was known for his great love of teaching the Bible and active service in his church. He enjoyed playing the piano, spending time with his children and grandchildren, and listening to Southern gospel music and praising his Lord. He was a faithful loving husband and wonderful father and grandfather. Otis is survived by his sister, Cecile Ivey of TX; his daughter, Nicole Gilewicz of NC; and his son, Matthew Berkhan of FL. A funeral service will be at the 1st Baptist Church of Osprey, 275 N. Tamiami Trail, Osprey, FL 34229 on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 11am. He will be laid to rest at Sarasota National Cemetery on Tuesday, November 10th at 9:30 AM. For online tributes, please visit www.rtsfunerals.com

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
