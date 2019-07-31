|
|
GREENSPON, Irving L. Irving L. Greenspon, age 89, passed away at Northside Hospital on July 29, 2019. Irv was born in Little Washington, NC and was reared in Newport News, VA. He was a long-time resident of Fairfax, VA, and spent his remaining years in Marietta, GA. Irv graduated from The University of North Carolina where he received a BS in accounting. He was also president of his fraternity, Tau Epsilon Phi. Following graduation, Irv served 3 years in the Army Audit Agency during the Korean War. After moving to Fairfax, he and his partner, Jerry Thompson, opened the accounting firm of Thompson & Greenspon and Co, which remains in operation today. Irv was an ardent Zionist and was very active in the Northern VA Jewish Community. He served on many boards and was a member of Olam Tikvah Congregation in Fairfax and Etz Chaim in Marietta. He loved to travel and was fortunate enough to see much of the world. Irv was an avid history buff and enjoyed classical music. Above all, he loved spending time with his family. Irv is survived by his loving wife of more than 67 years, Adele M. Greenspon; his pride and joy were his children Phillip, David, and Susan; and his grandchildren, Dylan, Brooke, Kolbey, and Joshua. Irv was known for being incredibly kind and generous. He will be missed greatly by so many people. A graveside service will be held at 3:00pm on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Arlington Memorial Park. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 31, 2019