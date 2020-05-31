KAGAN, Dr., Irving G. WWII HERO AND WORLD RENOWNED SCIENTIST Dr. Irving G. Kagan died of cardiac arrest on April 26, 2020. He was born in the Bronx, New York on June 1, 1919 during the Spanish Flu pandemic and died during the Covid 19 pandemic of 2020. His beloved wife of 74 years, Mildred, died in 2014. She was the first social worker to establish a psychotherapy practice in Georgia. Together they were a dynamic loving force. Dr. Kagan is survived by his family, Mila and Jule Kagan, Daniel Rosenbaum, Arieh, Barbara, Alyssia and Liam Shands/Rosenbaum. Dr. Kagan was a highly decorated WWII hero. He was a First Lieutenant navigator of B-29's and flew thirty-eight missions over Japan. As a result of his navigational skills, which kept his plane at the lead of many bombing missions over Japan and facilitated a heralded rescue of his crew from the Pacific, he was awarded a Purple Heart, a Distinguished Flying Cross, and an Air Medal with Five Oak Clusters. Dr. Kagan received his undergraduate degree from Brooklyn College. After the war, Dr. Kagan graduated Phi Beta Kappa with a PHD in zoology from the University of Michigan and did post-doctorate work at the University of Chicago. He was an adjunct professor of zoology at the University of Pennsylvania for five years. In 1957, he moved with his family to Atlanta to join the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), where he was appointed Director of the Parasitology Division. Dr. Kagan will be remembered as a world-renowned immunologist, whose groundbreaking research led to the development of diagnostic and immunologic tests for malaria, schistosomiasis, and other parasitic diseases. In his twenty-six-year tenure at CDC, Dr. Kagan conducted extensive research and, together with a team of scientists and medical doctors working under him, published over 400 papers on parasitic diseases. He traveled widely as an ambassador of CDC and a consultant to the World Health Organization. In 1975, he was a member of one of the earliest presidential scientific delegations from CDC to China. Dr. Kagan also served on the faculty of the Emory University Medical School for ten years. Dr. Kagan's pioneering work in serologic immunology impacted the lives of millions of people around the globe. He received the American Society of Parasitologists' Henry Baldwin Medal in 1976 and the CSL Behring Award for his work on schistosomiasis in Egypt in 1977. He was vice-president of the World Federation of Parasitologists (1976-1980) and president of the American Society of Tropical Medicine (1975-1977). He was appointed as a charter member of the Senior Executive Service in 1979 by President Carter. In 1982, Dr. Kagan retired from CDC and established his own laboratory, where he continued his scientific research, including on the newly emerging AIDS epidemic, and offered serologic testing to the medical community for malaria and other parasitic diseases. Dr. Kagan retired from his life-long pursuit in 2017, at age 97. Dr. Kagan was both a humanitarian and a mentor of many young scientists in the epidemiology field. His interests were much broader than his chosen profession. He was a self-taught archeologist with a specialty in Egyptology and an avid chess and tennis player. He was deeply interested in gardening, theology, astronomy, and Darwinism. He was a dedicated civil rights advocate and supporter of Jewish causes. His optimism and life force burned incandescent. Contributions in Dr. Kagan's memory may be made to the World Health Organization (WHO) Covid 19 Solidarity Response Fund.



