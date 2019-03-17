|
WHITE, Irving Cyril Memorial Services Celebrating the Life of Mr. Irving Cyril White, age 79, will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 1pm at the South Dekalb Chapel of Gregory B Levett & Sons Funeral Homes-4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA. Interment - PRIVATE. There will be another Memorial Service on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10AM at St. Luke Community Christian Church-320 Tilghman St., Chester, PA. His loving memories are left to be cherished by his devoted wife, Mrs. Ruth White, his children, Troy White, Tracey White, Denise Johnson, Armon Lowery, brother, Arthur White and a host of many dear relatives and friends. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes. Please visit http://www.levettfuneralhome.com to express condolences. (404) 241-5656
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 17, 2019