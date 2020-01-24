|
|
LEVY, Isaac Isaac Jack L?vy passed away on January 22. Isaac L?vy was born on the Isle of Rhodes on December 21, 1928. With his family he left Rhodes in 1939 and went to Tangiers, Morocco where he lived with others from Rhodes who escaped the terrors of WWII. Isaac, his mother, and his grandmother came to the United States through the Port of New Orleans in 1945 during the war. They made their home in Atlanta and in Brooklyn. Isaac received his MA from University of Iowa (1959) and his PhD from University of Michigan (1966). He devoted his life to research and writing about his people, the Sephardim. Isaac is survived by his spouse, Rosemary L?vy Zumwalt; his children, Cathie L?vy Ott, Heather Elrick, and Michael L?vy; six grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 2:30, at Greenwood Cemetery in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, January 24 with Rabbi Hayyim Kassorla officiating. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770 - 451 - 4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 24, 2020