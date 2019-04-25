|
|
NGUBENI, Isolomuzi Samuel Celebration of Life Services for Isolomuzi Samuel Ngubeni will be held at 12 noon on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Fayette Family Church, 1729 Highway 54, Fayetteville, GA 30214. Ceasar Machi, officiating. Visitation TODAY from 6-8 PM. He leaves to cherish his memories, wife Dr. Cynthia Ngubeni; children Dr. Lindiwe Onicah Ngubeni, Attorney Zanele Elaine Ngubeni and Sibusiso Reginald Ngubeni; grandchildren Zaiya Ngubeni, Amani Ngubeni and Christian Barnes; 4 siblings, and a host of other relatives and friends. Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services, 1410 Hwy 138 SW, Riverdale, GA 30296. (770) 907-8548.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 25, 2019