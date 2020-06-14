Ivan Dobbs
1932 - 2020
DOBBS, Ivan Ivan Dobbs, age 88, of Stone Mountain, went home to be with his wife, Nancy Christine Dobbs on June 10; he passed away peacefully at his home. He was a leap year baby, born Feb. 29, 1932 to John Henry & Nancy Sue Dobbs. Ivan was one of 11 siblings- 7 brothers and 4 sisters with one surviving sister, Errus Jennings. In business, he was a butcher, then a successful builder and brick mason. Ivan was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years and is survived by daughter, Bonnie Carter, son Ivan Dobbs, Jr. (Bubba), daughter-in-law, Debi Dobbs, daughter, Robin Watkins, son, Dale Dobbs, daughter-in-law, Maria Dobbs, 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 1 great great-grandchild. A visitation will be held on June 15, from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM, at Eternal Hills Funeral Home; masks are required. Due to Covid-19 and the restrictions on public gatherings, the funeral service and burial are private. Please express condolences by visiting; www.eternalhillsfuneralhome.com

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
11:30 - 01:30 PM
Eternal Hills Funeral Home and Cremation
Funeral services provided by
Eternal Hills Funeral Home and Cremation
3594 Stone Mountain Highway
Snellville, GA 30039
7709723155
