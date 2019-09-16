|
STRUENSEE, Ivan Charles "Ike" Ivan Charles "Ike" Struensee, age 96, of Smyrna, passed away September 10, 2019. A memorial will be held at 2 PM on September 19th, in the Lakeside Room at Presbyterian Village, 2000 East/West Connector in Austell. Ike was born on May 16, 1923 in Amsterdam, New York. He served his country honorably in World War II as a squad leader in the 26th Infantry "Yankee" Division. Following the war, he married and began to raise his family in Smyrna. He worked for more than 35 years as a financial analyst at Lockheed Martin Corporation. In addition to being active in his church, he enjoyed serving his community. He was the Assistant Scout Master for Boy Scout Troop 1 in Smyrna. He loved the outdoors and was an avid, lifelong hiker and bicyclist. Ike is survived by his wife of 72 years, Helen Struensee; children: Jann Struensee Wynn of Acworth, GA, Chuck Struensee and his wife, Nicole, of New York, NY; grandchildren: Trey Wynn and his wife, Kara, of DeRidder, LA, Jordan Wynn of Savannah, GA; and great-granddaughter Harper Wynn of DeRidder, LA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 16, 2019