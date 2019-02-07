HUBERT, Ivey Lois Ivey Lois Hubert, 89, died February 3, 2019 at Fountainview Center concluding a period of declining health of several years. She was born in Atlanta to parents Ivey Dorrough Hubert and Mary Lois Bennett Hubert. She was a graduate of Girls High School, then worked at A&WP Railroad before continuing her education at Georgia State College and Grady Hospital School of Medical Technology. Trained as a medical laboratory scientist, she had a long career at Grady Hospital, the Veterans Administration Hospital and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, finally specializing in nuclear medicine. Being named for her father and mother, Ivey Lois always insisted on being called by both names. Following her career, she volunteered for many years in the emergency department at DeKalb Medical Center. Her interest in music was evident when she played clarinet in the Girls High orchestra and the Atlanta Youth Symphony, predecessor of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. She also sang alto in the choir of Druid Hills Presbyterian Church and enjoyed the annual Atlanta performances of the New York Metropolitan Opera. Her other interests were water skiing, hiking in the Great Smoky Mountains and collecting gemstones and sea shells. Ivey Lois is survived by her sister, Dorothy (Dottie) Nye (Donald) and nephews Jim, Joe and Jon Lightsey. A memorial service for Ivey Lois will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 9 at Druid Hills Presbyterian Church, 1026 Ponce de Leon Avenue NE, Atlanta 30306, followed by a family reception. For anyone desiring to make a memorial contribution, the family recommends a donation to Druid Hills Presbyterian Church. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary