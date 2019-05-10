Services
Willie A. Watkins Carrollton Chapel
602 Newnan Rd.
Carrollton, GA 30117
(770) 836-0044
Resources
More Obituaries for J. GREENE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J. Christopher GREENE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

J. Christopher GREENE Obituary
GREENE, J. Christopher Mr. J. Christopher Greene, age 36, died on May 3, 2019. Celebration of Life services will be Sat. May 11, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Church Without Walls 555 Chaucer Ln, Carrollton, GA 30117, Pastor Walter D'Andre Green. Christopher, who became an entrepreneur when he was barely out of high school, passed away May 3, 2019. He touched the lives of family members, community members and countless colleagues, who will remember him for his exemplary skills as an entrepreneur. His very presence and how he handled himself became a guiding light for others. Christopher leaves to cherish his precious memory his mother, Catherine Joyce; wife, Gabrielle Michelle Greene; his only child, Jacey Christina Greene; two brothers, Herbert Greene, Jr. and Michael Herbert Greene; three sisters, Jennifer Michelle Greene, Renae Greenwood and Yvette Lewis(Kenneth Lewis); eight nephews, Michael Greene, Jr., Dana Greenwood, Kacey Lewis, Herbert Greene, III, Zilan Slaughter and Romero Watts, Jr.; special nephews, Garrison Dallam and Grant Dallam; special niece, Aleah Greene; eleven nieces, Mikayla Greene, Jenese Greenwood, Taylor Greene, Courtney Greene, Monica Lewis Frederick, Monique Lewis, Erin Hailes, Eriel Hailes, Eva Hailes, Armani Merritt and A'nari Merritt; special niece, Aleah Greene; uncle, Frank Davis; aunts, Robbie Shirley, Linda Davis. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now