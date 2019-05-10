|
|
GREENE, J. Christopher Mr. J. Christopher Greene, age 36, died on May 3, 2019. Celebration of Life services will be Sat. May 11, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Church Without Walls 555 Chaucer Ln, Carrollton, GA 30117, Pastor Walter D'Andre Green. Christopher, who became an entrepreneur when he was barely out of high school, passed away May 3, 2019. He touched the lives of family members, community members and countless colleagues, who will remember him for his exemplary skills as an entrepreneur. His very presence and how he handled himself became a guiding light for others. Christopher leaves to cherish his precious memory his mother, Catherine Joyce; wife, Gabrielle Michelle Greene; his only child, Jacey Christina Greene; two brothers, Herbert Greene, Jr. and Michael Herbert Greene; three sisters, Jennifer Michelle Greene, Renae Greenwood and Yvette Lewis(Kenneth Lewis); eight nephews, Michael Greene, Jr., Dana Greenwood, Kacey Lewis, Herbert Greene, III, Zilan Slaughter and Romero Watts, Jr.; special nephews, Garrison Dallam and Grant Dallam; special niece, Aleah Greene; eleven nieces, Mikayla Greene, Jenese Greenwood, Taylor Greene, Courtney Greene, Monica Lewis Frederick, Monique Lewis, Erin Hailes, Eriel Hailes, Eva Hailes, Armani Merritt and A'nari Merritt; special niece, Aleah Greene; uncle, Frank Davis; aunts, Robbie Shirley, Linda Davis. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 10, 2019