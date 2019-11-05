|
BOLES, Jr., J. Durelle J. Durelle Boles, Jr. of Atlanta, Georgia died of complications from Parkinson's disease on November 2. Born in Birmingham, Alabama on August 17, 1943, Durelle was raised in Knoxville, Tennessee, where he attended The Webb School and the University of Tennessee. He was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. After serving as an intelligence officer with the United States Army during the Vietnam War, for which he was awarded a Bronze Star, Durelle and his wife, Janice, settled in Atlanta, where they raised their two daughters. He founded ONE Corporation in 1971, an international trading company serving the global printing market, and remained at the helm of the company until his retirement a few years ago. When he was not working, Durelle spent his time assembling a notable collection of early Southern imprints, part of which became the J. Durelle Boles Collection of Southern Imprints, 1829- 1872, at the Stuart A. Rose Manuscript, Archives, and Rare Book Library at Emory University in Atlanta. In addition to having been a member of Peachtree Road United Methodist Church for over forty years, he was also a member of the American Antiquarian Society. Preceded in death by his parents, Durelle is survived by his wife of fifty-one years, Janice (Clark) Boles, his daughters, Jennifer Boles of Atlanta and Laura Boles Faw of Philadelphia, his son-in-law, Richard Faw, and his sister, Cheryl Smith of Knoxville. A private memorial service will be held for family members. The family would like to thank the caregivers from Menders by Lenbrook, who treated Durelle with great kindness and care in his final days. Donations may be made to the American Antiquarian Society, 185 Salisbury Street, Worcester, Massachusetts.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 5, 2019