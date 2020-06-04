J. Walton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share J.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WALTON, J. David J. David Walton, age 58, of Dacula, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 2 PM, at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel. The family will also host a celebration of life reception at their home. Pastor Jason Mincey will officiate. The family will receive friends Friday, June 5, 2020 from 3 PM 5 PM, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church Food Pantry or Building Fund in memory of David. David was preceded in death by his parents, Dean and Mary Walton, brother, Michael Winn Walton, sister in-law, Violet Walton, nephew, Michael Walton, Jr. He was a loving husband and father. He is survived by his wife, Kim Walton, of Dacula, and son, Matt Walton, of Dacula. David was born in Atlanta and was a lifelong resident of the metro area. He was the SR VP Long Term Care Director for Graham Fields Health Products, his extended family for 34 years. David was a member of Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church, Hamilton Mill Country Club Men's Golf Association, and the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel 770-945-6924 Share memories of David at hamiltonmillchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
03:00 PM
Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3481 Hamilton Mill Rd. NE
Buford, GA 30519
(770) 945-6924
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved