WALTON, J. David J. David Walton, age 58, of Dacula, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 2 PM, at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel. The family will also host a celebration of life reception at their home. Pastor Jason Mincey will officiate. The family will receive friends Friday, June 5, 2020 from 3 PM 5 PM, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church Food Pantry or Building Fund in memory of David. David was preceded in death by his parents, Dean and Mary Walton, brother, Michael Winn Walton, sister in-law, Violet Walton, nephew, Michael Walton, Jr. He was a loving husband and father. He is survived by his wife, Kim Walton, of Dacula, and son, Matt Walton, of Dacula. David was born in Atlanta and was a lifelong resident of the metro area. He was the SR VP Long Term Care Director for Graham Fields Health Products, his extended family for 34 years. David was a member of Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church, Hamilton Mill Country Club Men's Golf Association, and the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel 770-945-6924 Share memories of David at hamiltonmillchapel.com.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 4, 2020.