Jabari Parker
PARKER, Jabari Hasani Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM, on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Liberty Baptist Church, 395 Chamberlain St. ATL. Interment, Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Jabari leaves to cherish his memory, his parents, Shana Miller (Ivan Smith) and Willie (Karen) Parker, III, daughters, Promise Parker and Nylah Parker, sister, Sydney Parker, grandmother, Merieal Miller and Kathryn Wallace Miller, 5 aunts, 2 uncles, and host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends including a special friend, Ne'Shari Taber. Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors, Marcus Wimby, LFD, 404.522.8454.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Liberty Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors
492 Larkin Street SW
Atlanta, GA 30313
(404) 522-8454
1 entry
July 23, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Tamika Collins
Coworker
