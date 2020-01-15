|
MCCORKLE, III, Jabez Jabez McCorkle III (1934-2020) was called Home on Jan. 9, 2020. Jay was a father, an avid fisherman, an entrepreneur, and a rabid UGA football fan. Born Jan. 21, 1934 in Tazewell GA, Jay led a full life of adventure, accomplishment, joy, tragedy and triumph. Jay was the second of five children born to Jabez McCorkle II and Elizabeth Halley. He is survived by his three sisters, Adrienne, Juanita and Gloria and was preceded in death by his father Jabez II, his mother Elizabeth and older brother Charles. In his early years, Jay excelled in school where he was the leader of the Future Farmers of America, a member of the Marion County High School basketball team, worked on the high school paper, and was president of the Beta club. Upon graduating from high school, he left home to attend Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. During winter break that year Jay was badly burned in an accident and spent over a year in recovery. After healing from his accident, Jay attended The University of Georgia where he quickly rose to prominence. Known as a leader on campus, Jay's accolades included President of the Gridiron Club, member of the Key Club and President of his graduating class. During Summers Jay loved to travel and work in other areas of the country. He worked one summer as a logger in Washington State. Another break was spent on a ship carrying coke for steel manufacturing on the Great Lakes. Jay graduated with a bachelor's degree in forestry. While at UGA Jay met Martha Summerall Smith. The two fell in love and were married on Dec. 22, 1956. The couple brought five children into this world. The surviving children are Kevin McCorkle, Brian McCorkle, Brenda Dedels (McCorkle), Randy McCorkle. Lisa McCorkle whom Jay affectionately called "Dootz" born Dec. 12, 1966, preceded Jay in death on July 1, 1988. After college, Jay joined The Navy. He attended Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island and rose to the rank of Lieutenant Junior Grade. He visited much of the world during this time and pretty much got the traveling bug out of his system. Post Navy, Jay worked for various companies in the paper and plastics industries as a sales rep. In 1973 he decided to start his own business. After a year with partners, he bought them out and decided to go it alone. His business acumen and hard work paid off and his fledgling company, Atlanta Foam Fabricators started to grow. Growing a business and the demands of a family were challenging and Jay and Martha divorced in 1978. At age 48, in 1982, Jay moved to a country home complete with a lake for fishing in Griffin Georgia. He made the daily commute to work in Lawrenceville Georgia until the age of 82. Upon retiring, Jay moved to Lawrenceville Georgia. In addition to his sisters and children, Jay is survived by his ex-wife Martha McCorkle, ten grandchildren; Patrick, Christina, Kelsey, Drew, Alex, Olivia, Jack, Georgia, Jake and Sean and two great-grandchildren; Kiersten and Faith. He will be greatly missed by all. Funeral services will be held Jan. 18, 11 AM, at the Chapel of Byrd & Flanigan Crematory and Funerals, 288 Hurricane Shoals Rd NE, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 with Pastor Tim Taffar Officiating. Interment will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Duluth GA. The family will receive friends on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2019 from 10 AM, until service time. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jay's life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, 1133 15th Street NW, Suite 1000, Washington, DC 20005. Arrangements by Byrd & Flanigan Funeral Service Lawrenceville, GA (770)962-2200 ByrdandFlanigan.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 15, 2020