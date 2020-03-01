Resources
ALBENESE, Jack November 27, 1946February 24, 2020 Jack Barry Albanese died on Monday, February 24, 2020 from complications from prostate cancer. Jack was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Louis Eugene Albanese and Anita Kidd Albanese. His grandparents were Bruno and Rose Albanese and Betty and Flint Kidd. He grew up in Lyndhurst, Ohio, graduating from Cathedral Latin High School. Jack received his Juris Doctor from Emory University School of Law in 1972 and earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Bowling Green State University in 1969. During his long and distinguished legal career, he worked for several Atlanta law firms including Hansell Post (now Jones Day), Dow Lohnes, Fisher and Phillips and Ford and Harrison, among others, while most recently serving as counsel for Smith, Gambrell, and Russell concentrating in the areas of labor law and aviation law. From 1983-1984, he served as Chief Counsel to the Chairman of the National Labor Relations Board in Washington, D.C. and was responsible for supervising a staff of 40 attorneys who prepared decisions of the NLRB. Jack loved sports. He coached his sons as children, was an avid golfer and would always be up early to watch whatever rugby match was on. But more than anything, Jack loved his family. All of them. Jack is survived by his wife, Linda, his four children and spouses, Brian Albanese and Katy Daugharty, Michael Albanese, Jack Barry Albanese, Jr. and Grace Albanese, Lauren Albanese Alexander and Michael Alexander, his step-children and spouses, Nolan and Mackenzie Mays, Amy and Brian Antonelli, Richie and Greta Mays, Philip and Katie Daitch, Elizabeth and Michael Smith, and Lauren Daitch and Deb Freer and his grandchildren, Brooklyn Alexander, Eleanor Albanese, Beau Mays, Luke Mays, Mary Claire Mays, Lauren Smith, Allison Mays, Anna Daitch, Ellie Smith, and Aubrey Smith In lieu of flowers, please donate in Jack's name to either The Folds of Honor Foundation, The , The Bowling Green State University Foundation, Inc., or the . No flowers, please.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 1, 2020
