ARONSON, Jack Jack Aronson, 76, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2019. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00AM at Hart's at the Cupola with the Reverend Steve Johnson officiating. A reception will follow the service. Burial will be at 2:00PM at Riverside Cemetery. Flowers are graciously accepted or a donation in Jack's memory may be made to Scottish Rite Children's Hospital of Atlanta. Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences. Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 17, 2019