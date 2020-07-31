BIRCHALL, Jack Louis Jack Louis Birchall, age 82, of Dunwoody, Georgia died July 22, 2020 after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. He was born in 1938 in Orange County, California to Clifford and Marie (Higuera) Birchall. Jack graduated from Orange High School in 1956 and was inducted into the United States Marine Corp later that year. Jack served on active duty and with the Marine Corps Reserves until he was honorably discharged in June of 1964. Jack started flying single engine airplanes in Southern California in his early 20s, flying charters throughout California and Nevada. In 1962, Jack moved to Atlanta to begin a 34 year career as a pilot for Delta Air Lines. After retiring in 1996, Jack enjoyed flying his personal Cessna 180-J. Jack and his wife Gwen also made several trips around the country with their 5th Wheel Teton trailer where they never met a stranger. Jack was a loving husband and father and a loyal and trusted friend. Jack is survived by his devoted wife of 36 years, Gwendolyn (Byerly); his sister, Jacqueline Long; three children: Catherine (Tim) Garrison; Lisa Garrett (Jim Mayo); Joseph (Dana) Birchall; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; many nieces and nephews and step-grandchildren; and eight (or more) cats. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Jude's Catholic Church in Dunwoody on August 3, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Jack's remains will be interred at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia at a later date. Contributions may be made to St. Jude's Catholic Church or Good Mews Animal Foundation, Marietta, Georgia.