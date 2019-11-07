|
CALHOUN, Sr., Jack Jetton Jack Jetton Calhoun, Sr., 72, of Atlanta, died peacefully on November 2, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Jack was born to Abner Wellborn Calhoun and Kathryn Jetton "Katie" Calhoun on May 12, 1947, the youngest of four children. He was devoted to his brothers, Peter and Stewart, and his sister, Joyce, all of whom predeceased him. He grew up in Atlanta in Brookwood Hills, where he developed many deep friendships that lasted throughout his lifetime. He was a graduate of Northside High School in Atlanta and attended Georgia State University. He spent the majority of his career in financial services. In 1985, Jack and his lifelong friend, John P. Stewart, founded Capital Directions, a fee-only registered investment advisory firm that today is one of the largest investment advisory firms in the Southeast. He was an active member of The Church of the Apostles and Cherokee Town & Country Club. Jack is remembered fondly for his deep love for his family and friends, for his warm and welcoming personality, and for his keen wit. He loved music and spent many a weekend night as a teenager sneaking into the Royal Peacock Club on Auburn Avenue to hear the likes of Ray Charles, Bo Diddly, Little Richard, Sam Cooke and countless other icons of early rock and roll. He had a strong love for the outdoors, particularly the mountains and rivers of the Southern Appalachians. He may be the only person known to have rafted the class 5 rapids of the Chattooga River in a cheap rubber raft and lived to tell the tale. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Marcia Hawkins Calhoun, as well as three children: Jack Jetton Calhoun, Jr. (Nancy) of Atlanta, James Stewart Calhoun (Jennifer) of Atlanta, and Christa Bunn Ortwein (Mick), of Alpharetta; and seven grandchildren: James Michael Calhoun, Georgia Kendrick Calhoun, Ryan Michael Ortwein, Jack Jetton "Tripp" Calhoun, III, Katherine Kelly "Kate" Calhoun, Luke Christian Ortwein, and Mary Paige Calhoun. A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 22 at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of the Apostles, 3585 Northside Parkway, NW, Atlanta, Ga., 30327. A brief reception at the church will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leading The Way Ministry, c/o The Church of the Apostles.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 7, 2019