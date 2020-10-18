1/1
Jack Campanale
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAMPANALE, Jack Jack Leonard Campanale (Bud), age 30, passed away on October 12th, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Tammy Campanale. Survived by his beloved son Jack Campanale II, his son's mother Jessica; and siblings, his brother Michael Campanale, his wife Melissa, their kids Michael, Jaxon, Abel, and Mikayla; his sister Margorie Mestey, her husband Michael, their kids Briana, Drew, Hailey, and Jace; his sister Starlet Sadet, her husband Steven, their kids Hannah and Hayden; and his sister Tara Schueller, her husband Gary and their son Matthew; along with many loved ones and friends who became family. Bud, Uncle Bud, loved baby brother of the family served a short time as a marine but his true pride was his only son and the love for his family. His memory can only be described as from one of his beloved nephews who wrote "he had the heart of a man but the energy of a child". Bud will be deeply and truly missed. A memorial has been planned for October 24th, at 1 PM. Details can be reached through his family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved