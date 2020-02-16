|
|
CARROLLTON, Jack Jack Carrollton of Stone Mountain, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020. He is survived by Ann, his loving wife of 60 years; two children, Chris (Karen) and Kathy (Andy), and two grandchildren Justin and Aaron. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his brother Billy Carrollton of Monroe, Georgia. Born in Lyons, Georgia in 1937, Jack grew up in Monroe and attended Georgia Tech with a degree in management from Georgia State. He was district manager in north and east district for Georgia Power, retiring after his many years of service to the company. Jack also served as a member of the Atlanta Regional Commission and President of the Callanwalde Foundation. He was a longtime member of Smoke Rise Baptist Church in Stone Mountain where he served as a deacon and a member of the finance committee. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, February 18, at 2 PM, at Smoke Rise Baptist Church, Stone Mountain, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Smoke Rise Baptist Church Missions Ministry or Music Ministry.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 16, 2020