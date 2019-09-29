|
CASHIN, Jack The life of John Gregory Cashin, "Jack", ended the morning of September 14, 2019. Jack, age 93, lived at his horse farm in Alpharetta, Georgia. Born in Brooklyn, New York, he moved to Georgia in 1973, claiming that his soul was born in the South. In the span of a single lifetime he managed to: graduate from Colgate University, receive a Fulbright Scholarship, serve two years in the U.S. Army Air Corps, marry and remain married to the beautiful Helen for 63 years, fit a part-time acting career within a full-time BusinessWeek Magazine executive position, publish the nationally-distributed magazine, DARE, participate in auto racing, scuba diving, and skydiving, create the Atlanta restaurant chain, "Cashin's Place", run for Governor of Georgia on the Libertarian ticket, own an island in the Bahamas, raise horses, and teach and play polo. Jack's passion for polo stimulated him to create Chukar Farm, a place where anyone could learn to play. Jack played polo until the age of eighty-seven. Jack was preceded in death by his wife; Helen Heath Cashin and his daughter; Cara Cashin Tadsen, and survived by his children; Heath, Bridget, Jason, Adam, and Erin, his thirteen grandchildren, and his eleven great-grandsons. Yes, ELEVEN great-grandsons. Jack believed, "Life should be lived like a cavalry charge", and he led the brigade. His friends are invited to celebrate his remarkable life, his "cavalry charge", at Chukar Farm, Saturday, October 26, 1 PM. Those who wish to honor him with charitable contributions are encouraged to do so through the or .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 29, 2019