WHEELER, Maj. Gen. Jack Cox Jack Wheeler, 80, of Fayetteville passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, January 28 at 1:00PM at Fayetteville First United Methodist Church, 175 E. Lanier Avenue, Fayetteville, GA. Dr. David Campbell and Dr. Thomas Martin will officiate. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11:00 AM. Burial, with full military honors, will be held Wednesday, January 29 at The Georgia National Cemetery, 2025 Mount Carmel Church Lane, Canton, GA. Jack was born Feb. 2, 1939, in Canton, GA to the late Clinton Alfred Wheeler and Juanita Cox Wheeler. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Margie Gunn Wheeler, daughter Leigh Ann Wheeler Passon (Rick) of Salisbury, MD, son Clinton Alan Wheeler (Julie) of Macon, seven treasured and adoring grand-children and one treasured and adored great-grand-son. Also surviving are sisters, Mary Jane May of Spartanburg, SC, Cathy Rainer (Michael) of Watkinsville, and brother-in-law Guy Gunn (Becky) of Macon as well as six admiring nieces and nephews. Jack was a graduate of Cherokee County High School, North Georgia College, The US Army Command and General Staff College, and The US Army War College. He received a Master's Degree in Public Administration from Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania, and The Senior Executives in Government Certificate from Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government. Jack served his country as an Army Officer for 32 years. During his distinguished career he served in Vietnam, Korea and numerous state-side locations including The Pentagon. While at the Pentagon he was one of the primary architects of the Modern Volunteer Army which ended the draft and became today's highly respected force. He was later a key leader in the development of the Special Forces Branch. At his retirement he was the Commanding General of the US Army Recruiting Command where he led a worldwide force of over 12,000 soldiers and civilians. His work in these capacities earned him a long list of medals and honors. He was among the first to be inducted into the Army's Adjutant General's Corp Hall of Fame and was recently inducted into the Georgia Veteran's Hall of Fame. After retirement Jack and Margie moved to Fayetteville where he began working with The Citizen Newspaper Group of Southside Atlanta. He soon rose from Advertising Sales Director to the position of General Manager. Throughout his retirement years his knowledge of manpower development led him into numerous roles as advisor to high level leaders in private industry, education and government who were involved with the education and future preparedness of America's young people. His concern for young people was also evidenced by his years of work on the National Advisory Council of Mission Readiness (Military Leaders for Kids) and his extensive work with his beloved Corp of Cadets at North Georgia College and State University. Jack also made time to fill numerous volunteer leadership roles in the Fayette County community. He was an active member, supporter and leader in the ministries of Fayetteville First United Methodist Church. Jack was respected and admired by all who knew and worked with him, because of his work ethic, knowledge, sense of humor, and humble personality. In spite of his many achievements, honors and awards, Jack never seemed to take himself too seriously and eagerly gave his respect to others. His life might best be described as one of service and devotion to God, country, family and community. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made in his memory to Fayetteville First United Methodist Church, 175 E. Lanier Avenue, Fayetteville, GA 30214 or University of North Georgia Corp of Cadets Fund, c/o UNG Foundation, P.O. Box 1599, Dahlonega, GA 30533, on line at http://ung.imodules.com/wheeler. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville www.mowells.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 26, 2020