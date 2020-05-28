|
CRONWELL, Jack Jack Edward Cronwell, 89, of Powder Springs, departed this beautiful world on May 21, 2020 due to heart failure and other complications. Jack was born in Niagara Falls, NY, on March 18, 1931 to Swedish parents, "Tony" and Svea. He was one of seven children, all now deceased, except for Evelyn Emerson of New York State. He was educated in the Niagara Falls school system. He attended Buffalo University in Buffalo, N.Y. Jack enlisted in the U.S. Navy from 1949 to 1953 and served during the Korean Conflict. The Navy's electronics training gave him a great start in life. He subsequently applied those skills to his work at IBM in New York City where he was a technical computer specialist and IT instructor for 35 years. Jack's plate was always full. In addition to IBM, he taught computer classes at Essex County Community College. When the summer Olympics came to Atlanta in 1996, he provided computer service through IBM. Jack loved to help people; both young and old. He mentored a Boy Scout Troop, taught enameling on copper to a Girl Scout Troop, helped friends with computer problems, and provided math tutoring and piano lessons to neighbor's children. He volunteered with the North Cobb Senior Center as a computer instructor for over 12 years and was Volunteer of the Year. Jack's talents included playing the piano as well as his great ability to entertain people and make them laugh. He loved taking cruises, casino trips, working with wood, jazz, playing cards and board games, and relished partnering with Janet in solving crossword puzzles. Jack is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Janet (Trombly), of Powder Springs; and two children, Eric Cronwell of Hackensack, NJ, and Evan (Janet), Cronwell of Powder Springs. He also leaves behind grandchildren; Carter Cronwell of Hillsdale, NJ, and Claire Cronwell of Hillsdale, NJ ; as well as many nieces and nephews in New York State and Massachusetts. The joy of Jack's life was his youngest grandson, and namesake, Jack Bradley Cronwell, of Powder Springs. Jack will be greatly missed by Janet, their sons, and grandchildren; as well as his dear friends and their beautiful neighbors in the Bel-Aire neighborhood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Chapel services will be at Carmichael Funeral Home, Whitlock Avenue in Marietta at 11 AM, on Saturday May 30,2020. Visitation begins at 10:30 AM.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 28, 2020