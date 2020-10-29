GLOVER, Sr., Jack Zeigler



Jack Zeigler Glover, Sr., 93, passed peacefully surrounded by those he loved on October 25, 2020. Jack was born on April 6, 1927 to Rhett and Ruth Glover, and joined a large family of siblings. After high school, Jack joined the Army and served his country during WW II. With an honorable discharge under his belt he finished his military service. Jack married Rose Marie Spivey, and together they had two children, Jack, Jr., and Debbie. He also was a Mason and a Shriner in his adult years. After Rose Marie passed in 1987, Jack married Alice Lovelace and they have been together ever since. When Jack married Alice, he gained a bonus family.



Jack leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Alice Glover; his children: Jack Glover, Jr. and Debbie Glover Hilderbrand; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Evelyn Glover Bullington; and sister-in-law MaryAnne Forrest.



Jack was pre-deceased by his parents, Rhett and Ruth Glover; his first wife, Rose Marie Glover, and 6 of his siblings.



A private graveside service will be held.



