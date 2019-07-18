HEAD, Jack Hubbard Mr. Jack Hubbard Head, age 97, of Jackson, GA went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. A kind and gentle soul, Jack was born on Friday, December 2, 1921 in Baltimore, MD, to the late Iverson Head and Ruth Hubbard Head. Returning to his home in Atlanta, Jack graduated from Commercial High in 1940. Originally employed at the Atlanta Army Depot in 1943, he retired in January 1979 from Ft. McPherson after 35 years of civil service. Jack was active in the church choir, Board of Stewards, Wesley Walk and the North Georgia Conference with memberships at Park Street Methodist, First United Methodist Church of Atlanta and later at Stark Methodist Church. Jack served as a Gideon for over 20 years. He was also active in serving his community, he provided Meals on Wheels and acted as a poll manager for state and national elections. He was a member of his local chapter of the AARP. Love of travel included trips to Europe, the Holy Land and a cruise to Alaska. Jack was an avid football fan who cheered especially for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets! He is preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret Harris Head, second wife, Harriet Smith Head; brothers, Robert J. Head and William I. Head. Jack is survived by his children, Sally and John Bird, Jennifer O'Leary, and Angela and Mac Cardwell, a sister, Betty Moats; several nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Mr. Jack Head will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Stark United Methodist Church. Visitation at the church will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Interment will follow Stark Methodist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to First United Methodist Church of Atlanta or Stark United Methodist Church of Jackson, GA. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Head family. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 18, 2019