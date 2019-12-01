|
HOUK, Jack JACK HOUK, age 86, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2019, in Roswell, GA. He was born in Ottumwa, Iowa on October 16, 1933, and graduated from Drake University in Des Moines, IA in 1956. Jack served in the US Air Force from 1956-1964, leaving as a well-respected Captain. He was a dedicated and valued employee of IBM from 1964 to 1989. He is survived by his children, Sami Lynn Alvarado and Fred Andrew Houk II, Concord, CA, as well as his first wife Nancy (Parsons) Houk, Walnut Creek, CA, and his grandson Michael Paul Alvarado (wife Sarah), Eureka, CA. He is also survived by his second wife, Suzanne (Tabacik) Renaud, Atlanta, GA, his step-daughter Janine Kelly Flathman (husband David), and his step- grandson Rafe Flathman, Charleston, SC. Although always very busy with his careers, Jack had a great appreciation for country music, teaching himself to play the guitar in his teens. He brought much joy when he shared this talent with others, fostering in his family a great love for music. Jack's family is very grateful for the loving care provided by Historic Roswell Place during the last 5 years, as well as Mandy Merkel, his wonderful and caring Geriatric Case Manager. Our family (Team Jack) will miss him every day, always remembering Dad and Jack as a man dedicated to honor, duty, and principle.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019