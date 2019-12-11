|
JOHNSTON, Sr., Jack M. Jack M. Johnston, Sr. retired Treasurer of Atlanta Gas Light Company, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. He was 98 years old. He was born to Anne and Colonel Wallace Johnston in Rock Hill, SC. Jack, a veteran of World War II, served in North Africa, Sicily, Italy, Corsica, France and Germany for three years with the U.S. Army Air Corps. He attended the University of South Carolina prior to World War II. After the war he transferred to and graduated from the University of Georgia, where he received a BBA degree with a major in Accounting and Finance. He completed management programs at Emory University and began his career with Atlanta Gas Light Company in January 1949. Jack retired from Atlanta Gas Light Company in 1986 after having served more than 37 years. He was elected Assistant Treasurer and Assistant Secretary in 1968. In 1977, he was elected Treasurer, a position he held until retirement. He was a former director and Treasurer of the Atlanta Systems and Procedures Association. He also served on the Atlanta Postal Customer Council Advisory Board. He was also a former member of the Atlanta Lions Club, a current member of the University of Georgia Alumni Association and Johns Creek Baptist Church. Jack loved the game of golf and was an avid golfer until an old foot injury became a problem and restricted his play. He was a long time member of the Atlanta Athletic Club, The Duffers, and a former member of the Georgia Senior Golfers Association. He was particularly proud of his two holes in one. The first while participating in a tournament on Maui and the second at the Atlanta Athletic Club. Jack was known to his family as "Pap" and will be forever remembered for his love, support, generosity, and encouragement. Surviving are his loving wife of 70 years, Dorothy C. Johnston; daughter, Susan Williams; son Jack M. Johnston, Jr. and daughter-in-law, Carolyn Johnston; grandchildren, Joshua Johnston, Rebecca Peterson, and Stacey James; great granddaughters, Haley Peterson and Jacelyn Johnston; great grandson, Jax Hatton; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry & Donna Johnston, Spencer, IA; step-brother, Eugene Yarborough, Charlotte, NC. A private memorial service will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or . Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at http://www.stewartfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 11, 2019