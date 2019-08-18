|
|
ORR, Jack Oglesby Jack Oglesby Orr, age 87, a native Atlantan, passed away August 5, 2019 due to complications of Shy-Drager Syndrome. Jack was a graduate of GA Institute of Technology with a degree in Textile Engineering. At the time he was planning a career, the textile industry was moving South and Jack did not plan to go north. While at Ga Tech he was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity and the army ROTC program. He was always an avid supporter of any Ga Tech sports team. After a short stint in the textile industry, he began fulfilling his obligation to this ROTC training and proudly served his country as a 2nd and 1st Lieutenant, serving most of his time in Niagara Falls, NY and often joking that he did his very best to keep the Canadians from invading us. After serving another short stint in the textile industry, he decided that he wanted to call Atlanta home again and that a home building business would be his choice of a new career. He spent the next 40 years creating a successful home building business. He built homes in many subdivisions in the Atlanta area. He built his homes to last. From Lilburn to Peachtree Corners to Johns Creek and beyond. He was handsome, charismatic, had a winning smile and a hefty laugh. His wonderful sense of humor never left. Perhaps you have lived in or visited a house that Jack built. He loved his family, he loved Ga Tech, he loved building houses and he loved the attention he received from the lovely ladies in his fan club at his retirement home. Jack is survived by his wife Frances; sons, Greg and Brian; daughter, Leslie; grandchildren, Carrie Harter, Julie Vaughan and Matthew Orr; great granddaughters, Madison Harter and Marcy Vaughan. Jack has had many caregivers over the past few years and we thank them all, but we must give a special thank you to Lazerous Mabelu and Jane Affran who have cared for him nightly since he was first diagnosed 4 years ago. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those choosing to remember Jack in such a manner. Might consider a memorial remembrance in his name to Just People Inc., P.O. Box # 930037, Norcross GA 30093. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard., Peachtree Corners, GA 30092 (770) 448-5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 18, 2019