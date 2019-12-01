|
|
PULLEY, Jack Hobson Jack Hobson Pulley, 88 Passed away peacefully Nov. 29, 2019. He was born in Greensboro, NC on Oct. 15, 1931. He came to Atlanta with his parents in 1938. He resided in Lawrenceville and Loganville, GA for the past 41 years. He owned and operated Buckhead Supply CO. for over 25 years and later retired at Magbee Contractors Supply. He was a member of Grayson United Methodist Church, and a member of H2U at Eastside Hospital. He enjoyed bowling on a league for many years. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Betty Ann Pulley. They were married 64 years. He is survived by his children, Don H. Pulley (Debbie), Kathy Krakeel (Gary); 4 Grandchildren, Chris Pulley, Michelle Goode (Derrick), Ashley Plante (Robert), and Melissa Tomlin (Taylor); 7 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-granddaughter. There will be a private family viewing and graveside service. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to be made to: Grayson United Methodist Church, 555 Grayson Pkwy., Grayson, GA 30017.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 1, 2019