Jack Salling Obituary
SALLING, Jack Ronald Jack Ronald Salling, PE, age 80, of Delray Beach, FL passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019. In his practice, Salling & Associates, Inc., where he worked as a Forensic Engineer, he conducted more than 8,000 investigations and testified in 26 states, as well as Federal and British courts. Ron was born November 30, 1938 in Rossville, Georgia to John Edison and Martha (Blakely) Salling. He earned a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering degree from Georgia Institute of Technology in 1963. He is survived by wife Tania Hernandez, son Jack Ronald Salling, Jr. (Lisa) of Columbus, OH, daughter Margaret Salling McCue (Matthew) of Dunwoody, GA, stepdaughter Raquel Palacios, three granddaughters and a great-grandson. For more information, please visit: www.forevermissed.com/jack-ronald-salling.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 15, 2019
