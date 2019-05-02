|
SHEA, Jack Garland His life began on May 3, 1928 in Charleston, WV and ended on April 20, 2019 in Duluth, GA, his home of many years. He was preceeded in death by his father, Doyle Grice Shea and his mother, Catherine Weiskircher. Jack leaves behind the love of his life, his wife of 72 years, Dorothy Shea, four daughters and three sons in law, that were more sons than "in laws", including Danny Pickens, Sr. Sandi Wilmesherr (Ken), Cathie Frechen (Lee), Beth Blanford (Bob) and Charlotte Shea. 10 Grandchildren; Erich Frechen (Simmie), Wendy Clyne, Matthew Wilmesherr (Meg), Bryan Frechen, Andrew Wilmesherr (Emily), Catie Jordan (Jacob), Megan Pickens, Ginny Huff (Cameron), John Blanford (Katie), Michael Blanford (Danielle). 11 Great Grandchildren; Dylan Clyne, Ryleigh Clyne, Addalyn Frechen, Liesl Wilmesherr, Piper Eckart, Connor Blanford, Allie Blanford, Kaya Pickens, Eliyanah Jordan, Jackson Huff, and Evangeline Wilmesherr and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service and Celebration of his life will be held at Johns Creek Presbyterian Church, 10950 Bell Rd., Johns Creek, GA, on Friday, May 3rd at 2:30 PM. Visit Wagesandsons.com for more information.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 2, 2019