SICARD, Jack Raymond Jack Raymond Sicard, age 88, of Roswell, passed away May 12, 2020. Mr. Sicard proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. After the Korean War, Jack was decorated with the National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal with two stars and United Nations Service Medal. He was an avid LSU fan! He retired as a Vice President of the Federal Reserve Bank in Atlanta, GA. He was a devout Catholic and loved Jesus. Jack was preceded in death by his son, Rene Sicard, and brothers, Joel Sicard and Kenneth Sicard. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Sicard, daughter, Cheryl Sykes, grandchildren, Benjamin Sicard, Jenna Sicard, Dustin Newsome, and brothers, C.J. Bob Sicard, Edward Sicard (Amy). Flowers can be sent to H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Private interment service will be on May 20, at Arlington Memorial Park.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 19, 2020